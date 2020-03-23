코로나 위기 속 영국 ‘가디언’이 밝힌 11가지 약속

세계적인 감염병의 대유행, 언론 불신이 높아지는 지금 당당하게 후원을 권하는 언론이 있다. 독자 후원 모델로 운영되는 영국 일간 ‘가디언’이 코로나19 보도와 관련한 가디언의 약속을 전했다. 돈을 주는 이들에게 콘텐츠를 팔겠다는 것이 아니라, 더 나은 사회로 나아가기 위한 기사들을 더 많은 이들이 접할 수 있게 해달라는 제언이다. 현지시간 20일 캐서린 바이너(Katharine Viner) 편집장이 전 세계 독자들에게 보내는 편지가 가디언 홈페이지에 게재됐다.

바이너 편집장은 “저는 세계 각지에 있는 동료와 독자들이 집에서 일하는 것처럼 런던에서 이 글을 쓰고 있다. 여러분과 함께 우리는 불안정한 상황을 의연하게 마주하려 노력하고 있다. ‘가디언’과 ‘옵저버’는 1918년 스페인독감과 두 차례 세계대전 당시에도 발행됐다. 코로나 바이러스 팬더믹(pandemic·세계적대유행) 기간에도 우리는 최선을 다하겠다”며 11가지 약속을 전했다.

첫째는 코로나19에 대해 알아야 할 뉴스, 도움이 되는 사실을 전하겠다는 기본 원칙이다. 바이너 편집장은 “우리는 전문성과 과학적 지식, 신중한 판단을 중시한다. 여러분이 소셜미디어의 터무니없는 음모론과 시끄러운 TV 전문가들로 혼란스럽다는 것을 알고 있다”며 “가디언은 여러분이 믿을 수 있는 사실을 제공하겠다”고 밝혔다.

지도자에게는 엄밀한 잣대를, 소외된 이들에겐 세밀한 관심을 기울인다는 원칙도 밝혔다. 바이너 편집장은 “심층 보도와 적절한 질문들로 세계 지도자들이 위기 관리에 책임지도록 하겠다”며 “어려움에 직면한 가장 가난한 사람들 즉, 집이 없거나, ‘긱(gig) 경제’에 종사하거나(플랫폼 등 임시·단기계약직), 질병수당을 받지 못하고, 집에서 일할 수 없는 이들에게 주목하겠다. 힘 있는 사람들보다 목소리가 들리지 않는 사람들의 이야기를 보도하겠다”고 했다. 의료종사자들이 충분한 보호와 필요한 조치를 받고 있는지 그들의 이야기를 듣는 데 전념하겠다는 약속을 더했다.

세계 각국의 특수성과 관련해선 “우수한 특파원 네트워크를 통해 다양한 국가들의 대처, 접근, 그 이유에 대한 국제적 시각을 전하겠다. 영국·미국·호주를 비롯해 세계 각지의 대규모 팀과 가디언 현지판은 전례 없는 상황에 대해 정확한 글로벌 관점을 제공할 것”이라 밝혔다. “우리는 독자 커뮤니티에 귀 기울이겠다. 독자 여러분은 우리에게 결정적 질문, 여러분이 사는 곳과 관련한 귀중한 통찰력을 전해주고 있다. 여러분의 연대는 우리에게 영감이 되고 있다”며 독자 또한 가디언의 자원이라는 점을 강조했다.

코로나19 팬더믹 국면에서 ‘환경 문제’를 잊지 않겠다는 약속도 전했다. “여전히 진행되고 있는 다른 문제, 특히 기후위기를 잊지 않겠다. 우리의 헌신적인 팀들은 여러분에게 타의 추종을 불허하는 환경 보도를 제공하겠다”는 것이다. 또한 “마지막으로 우리는 작은 희망을 전하겠다. 명확성과 상상력으로 더 나은 사회를 만들고 공정하게 살아가는 방법을 찾을 것”이라 밝혔다.

바이너 편집장은 “구독 여력이 되는 사람만이 아닌 모두가 가디언을 통해 양질의 뉴스를 접할 수 있어야 한다”는 가디언의 원칙을 재차 강조했다. “당신의 기여 덕분에 전 세계 수백만명의 사람들이 유용하고, 정기적으로 업데이트 되며, 적절하게 공급되는 정보를 무료로 제공받고 있다”는 것이다. 그는 모든 후원·기부는 주주나 소유주가 아닌 저널리즘을 위한 조직에 돌아가며, 공공을 위한 정보의 질적 차이로 이어질 것이라 약속했다.

이하 ‘가디언’ 홈페이지에 공개된 원문.

Coronavirus: the Guardian's promise to our readers

Katharine Viner

Dear reader

Thank you very much for your commitment to the Guardian. We know how much you value independent Guardian journalism in these frightening and uncertain times. We are grateful that you have put your faith in us.

I write to you from London, with the vast majority of colleagues and many readers around the world working from home. With you, we are trying to face this unsettling moment with fortitude, and we’re remembering our history – the Guardian and Observer continued to publish throughout the 1918 flu pandemic and both world wars, and we will do our best to do the same during this global coronavirus pandemic.

Over the coming weeks and months we will put all our efforts into the following:

● We will bring you the news and information you need about Covid-19, and the facts that can help you: we value expertise, scientific knowledge and careful judgment in our reporting. We know that you find the wild conspiracies of social media and noisy TV pundits off-putting and confusing; instead, the Guardian brings you the facts you can trust.

● We will bring new perspectives and insights to help us understand how the crisis is changing how we live, eat, socialise, travel, connect and care for each other.

● We will hold world leaders to account for their handling of the crisis, through investigative reporting and asking the right questions.

● We will focus on the challenges facing the poorest: homeless people, workers in the gig economy, those who don’t get sick pay, those who can’t work from home. And we will bring you the personal stories of the people most affected: looking not just at the powerful, but those whose voices are often unheard.

● We will pay particular attention to what it is like to be a health worker right now: are they getting the protection and support they need? We are committed to hearing what they tell us.

● We will try to understand what’s happening in the economy, using our financial expertise and judgment to work out what the recession means for businesses and workers alike, and what the future holds.

● We will bring you international perspectives on how different countries are responding, working out which approaches work best, and why, through our exceptional network of correspondents. In addition, our sizeable teams and localised editions of the Guardian in Britain, the US, Australia and elsewhere across the world mean you receive a truly global understanding of this unprecedented situation.

● We will investigate why this pandemic has happened, understanding what caused it, so we can work out how to prevent it happening again. We will pull all our work together in a new weekly email newsletter which you can sign up to here.

● We will listen to our community of readers: you are asking crucial questions, giving us invaluable insights into what’s happening where you live, and inspiring us with your acts of solidarity.

● We will not forget that other issues still matter, most especially the climate crisis; our dedicated teams will continue to bring you their unrivalled reporting on the environment.

● And, finally, we will bring some hope. With clarity and imagination, we will find a way to build a better society, and a new and fairer way to live.

At the Guardian, we believe that high-quality news should be accessible to everyone, not just those who can afford it. To those who have supported us financially over many years, thank you. Your contributions are helping to provide free, useful, regularly updated, properly sourced and accurate information for many millions of people around the world. To those who are thinking of giving: remember that every digital or print subscription and every financial contribution gives support to an organisation that is entirely devoted to journalism. There are no shareholders to pay, no billionaire owner to subsidise.

If you can, please consider supporting Guardian journalism today with a print subscription, a digital subscription, or a contribution of any size. Every act of support makes a meaningful difference to the quality of information in our shared public space.

This week readers around the world have come to the Guardian in unprecedented numbers. Together we can find a way through this crisis – together with you, our readers, old and new.

Take care,

Katharine Viner

Editor-in-chief, Guardian News & Media